Foodie Friday: Pure Bars

In the world of snack bars, its rare for me to find one that meets my taste and nutrition requirements. However, these organic Pure bars provide a delicious balance of healthy ingredients and fresh flavor.

The product: Pure bars ($1.49–1.99 per bar; available online and at Whole Foods and Trader Joes)

The taste factor: Fruity, hearty, but not too sweet. Lots of snack bars on the shelves taste like candy bars, but Pure separates itself from the pack by using organic fruits, nuts, juices, and agave to create a naturally sweet snack. The texture is soft and packed with fruity flavor. Coming in different varieties like Wild Blueberry, Apple Cinnamon, Cherry Cashew, Cranberry Orange, Chocolate Brownie, and Trail Mix, each bar blends fruits with nuts for a natural-tasting nibble.

The health factor: Pure bars nutrition label is impressive. Each bar is vegan, organic, and contains heart-healthy omega-3s. Whats more impressive is that the bars have no artificial sugars. Instead they have fruit plus some agave nectar that give them the all-natural sweet taste.

Each bar is about 200 calories and contains at least 5 grams of protein (thanks to brown rice protein) and 4 grams of fiber.

Editors pick: Wild Blueberry. Im a sucker for berry flavors, and this bar captures the tart taste that I love. The Apple Cinnamon, with its delicious apple pie taste, is a close second.

Why we love it: The nutrition in this bar cant be beat. Its natural taste and soft texture make it a healthy and filling on-the-go snack option. Look for the new packaging launching mid-June.