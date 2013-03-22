Foodie Friday: Blue Diamond Almonds Wasabi and Soy Sauce



Your taste buds will flip over these portion-controlled almonds. They are tangy, spicy, and absolutely delicious.

The product: Blue Diamond Almonds Wasabi and Soy Sauce 100-calorie packs ($3.56 for a box of 7 packs; available at stores near you)

The taste factor: If you love the hot and spicy taste of wasabi, this is the snack for you. The two Asian flavors combine to provide the perfect kick to plain almonds. And unlike sea salt or oven-roasted flavors, this is a unique, bold taste not found in many nut snacks.

The health factor: Almonds are full of vitamin E and monounsaturated fats, making them a heart-smart snack. Plus, because they are simply dusted with wasabi and soy sauce, the sodium count remains under 5% of your daily recommended intake. The 100-calorie packs keep portions in control, which can be tricky when you are eating out of a regular nut canister.

Why we love it: This is a flavor-packed snack that will bring you heart-health benefits for minimal calories.