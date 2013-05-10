Ingrid Hoffmann's Simply Delicioso Summer Fiesta

Health.com
May 10, 2013

When it comes to summer, I like to keep my menus light and easy. Here are two of my favorites for entertaining. The enchiladas are great for a crowd, and theres nothing more refreshing than this punch on a steamy Miami night.

Heres another keep-cool tip: I always have frozen washcloths for guests at my summer soirees. I soak regular-size washcloths in mint, cucumber, or lime water, then roll them up and freeze them in a zip-top bag. After theyve been chilling out there for an hour or two, I pass them out to my guests. They are a special and refreshing treat!
Chicken Enchiladas
Tequila Sunrise Punch

Ingrid Hoffmann hosts Simply Delicioso on the Food Network. These recipes are adapted from her new book of the same name.

