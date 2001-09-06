This Low-Fat Fruit Snack Makes a Refreshing Summer Treat

Looking for a light summer lunch or snack? You cant beat this recipe for sweet frozen fruit skewers with yogurt dip.

Prep: 20 minutes

Freeze: 1 hour

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup plain fat-free Greek-style yogurt (such as Fage)

3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened

3 tablespoons honey (You can adjust the amount of honey to suit your sweet tooth.)

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon orange zest

2 peeled ripe mangoes, cut into 1/2-inch-thick cubes (about 24)

3 peeled kiwifruit, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 24)

1 pint strawberries, halved

24 seedless red grapes

12 (8-inch) bamboo or other skewers

Instructions:

1. Combine the first 5 ingredients (through orange zest) in a blender or food processor; process until blended. Refrigerate at least 20 minutes or until mixture sets.

2. Thread fruit alternately onto skewers, using 2 pieces of each fruit per skewer. Place skewers in a single layer on a small-rimmed baking sheet. Freeze at least 1 hour or until fruit is frozen through. (Once frozen, skewers can be placed in a resealable zip-top plastic bag and kept in the freezer for up to 2 weeks.)

3. Thaw fruit about 15 minutes before serving. Serve with dip. (Serving size: 3 skewers and ¼ cup dip)

Nutrition:

Calories 232; Fat 4g (sat 2g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 3mg; Protein 6g; Carbohydrate 47g; Sugars 38g; Fiber 3g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 101mg; Calcium 132mg