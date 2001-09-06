This Low-Fat Fruit Snack Makes a Refreshing Summer Treat

Looking for a light summer lunch or snack? You cant beat this recipe for sweet frozen fruit skewers with yogurt dip.
Prep: 20 minutes
Freeze: 1 hour
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
1 cup plain fat-free Greek-style yogurt (such as Fage)
3 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese, softened
3 tablespoons honey (You can adjust the amount of honey to suit your sweet tooth.)
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon orange zest
2 peeled ripe mangoes, cut into 1/2-inch-thick cubes (about 24)
3 peeled kiwifruit, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 24)
1 pint strawberries, halved
24 seedless red grapes
12 (8-inch) bamboo or other skewers
Instructions:
1. Combine the first 5 ingredients (through orange zest) in a blender or food processor; process until blended. Refrigerate at least 20 minutes or until mixture sets.
2. Thread fruit alternately onto skewers, using 2 pieces of each fruit per skewer. Place skewers in a single layer on a small-rimmed baking sheet. Freeze at least 1 hour or until fruit is frozen through. (Once frozen, skewers can be placed in a resealable zip-top plastic bag and kept in the freezer for up to 2 weeks.)
3. Thaw fruit about 15 minutes before serving. Serve with dip. (Serving size: 3 skewers and ¼ cup dip)
Nutrition:
Calories 232; Fat 4g (sat 2g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 3mg; Protein 6g; Carbohydrate 47g; Sugars 38g; Fiber 3g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 101mg; Calcium 132mg