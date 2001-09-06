Category: Wild card
FoodShouldTasteGood Chocolate Tortilla Chips. Hard to quibble with the company's name and mottofood should taste goodbut tasters definitely disagree about whether these chips do indeed taste good. Dutch cocoa built into a salty tortilla chip yields a snack that puzzled some, was "weird" to others, and struck a minority as unusually delicious. These chips have notes of sweet-salty choco-bitterness rather than outright chocolate richness. The chips have a very fresh taste and a nice, light crunch, and contain no trans-fats, preservatives, or artificial colors or flavors. So if you're looking for something natural, these fit the bill. But calories and fat are on par with Doritos Nacho Cheesier tortilla chips.
Crunch factor: Solid score of 4 out of 5.
Taste: Some thought they needed more kick, like a Mexican mole; one said he'd dip them in low-fat vanilla ice cream (the bag recommends peanut butter as well as banana slices, and it also claims the chips are both dessert and snack).
Overall score: 2.6 out of 5: nice chip texture, but choco-confusion cost points.
The bottom line: For chocolate completists and oddball-flavor fans, it's worth trying.
