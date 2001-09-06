Category: Sweet treat

Keebler Fudge Shoppe Grasshopper 100 Calorie Right Bites mint cookies: Itty-bitty cookies that look like tiny brown tires. Odd color. Nice, light, biscuity texture, but they don't really deliver on the "fudge" promise (though there's mint aplenty). 3.5 grams of fat per 100 calories.

Crunch factor: Slightly better than "solid crunch" in our ratings, but well shy of outstanding.

Taste: Several tasters agreed that the chocolate tended toward the chalky or cocoa-y; the "fudge-dipped" claim on the bag, though true of the full-octane Keebler Grasshoppers, is dubious here. The mint, however, was generally likedclean and well-balanced.

Overall score: A 3.5 out of 5: "Good."

The bottom line: If the 100-calorie-bag approach helps govern your snacking, and you like a mint-chocolate cookie, these might be worth trying.

