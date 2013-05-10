Category: Savory snack

Michael Season's Lite Cheese Puffs. Nicely cheesy puffs rated highly with most tasters for their texture, mild but plausible cheese flavor, and lack of neon hue. These puffs claim 65% less fat and, at 4.5 grams per ounce (two cupsthey're very puffy), that compares nicely to 11 grams in one full-fat brand. Healthy? Well, healthier. Good calorie-to-volume ratio, as one taster said, but "I could eat a lot of these."

Crunch factor: Nice. Fell right between "solid" and "perfect crunch." 4 out of 5.

Taste: A couple of tasters found the cheese weak or artificial, but most agreed with the enthusiast who said: "Very cheesy, buttery, and puffy."

Overall score: 3.7 out of 5.

The bottom line: If you like a cheese puff, try these puffs.

Get more info about Michael Season's Lite Cheese Puffs.