The Ginger People Ginger Anzacs

Category: Sweet treat

The Ginger People added a twist to this traditional Australian cookie by using crystallized gingera good idea that gets mixed reviews. At a whopping 130 calories and 4 grams of saturated fat per serving (three small cookies), this is no health bargain. Something this dry should be good for you, darn it.

Crunch factor: The texture was crumbly but still put forth a solid crunch.

Taste: Though most tasters liked the gingery flavor, it didnt deliver enough kick for others. Most objected to the coconut coating, and thought it was “too sweet” or even “oily.”

Overall score: 2.6 out of 5.

The bottom line: We prefer the original gingersnaps.