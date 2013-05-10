True North Peanut Crisps

May 10, 2013

Category: Savory snack

Crunch factor: Delectable crunch

Taste: Unusually peanutty. Another high-minded cracker from the new Frito-Lay True North nut-snack brand (see our Pistachio Crisp and Almond Crisp results). Peanut-flecked hexagons with a powerful peanut aftertaste, as if you've just eaten a saltine-and-peanut-butter snack. Same firm crunch as the pistachio version.

Overall score: Good3 out of 5.

The bottom line: This is for anyone who likes the idea of creamy-peanut-butter flavor in a crunchy cracker. There are 7 grams of fat in a 16-crisp, 140-calorie, 1-ounce servingall but 1 gram of that coming from "good" unsaturated nut oils or sunflower oil.

