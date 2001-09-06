Special K Cinnamon Pecan Bar

Category: Sweet treat

Crunch factor: Slightly undercrunched

Taste: This is a little 90-calorie bar with the consistency of a Rice Krispies square; a powerful, almost biting cinnamon flavor; and a strong blast of sugary sweetness. It totally divided the tasters: Some found it overwhelmingly sweet, cloying, syrupy. Others wrote "Mmm," "Fantastic," and "Yum!" despite the sugar retaining the subtle crisped-rice flavor of Special K.

Overall score: Among the enthusiasts, a very strong 5 out of 5. Among the less sweet-toothed, a disappointing 1.5 out of 5.

The bottom line: For those who like the idea of a sweet, cinnamon Special K bar yielding 90 calories and 1.5 grams of unsaturated fat, this is your coffee-break crunch, but it's an almost pure carb snack. The bar is less than an ounce in size, but those who loved it thought it was big enough.