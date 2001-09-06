Special K Cinnamon Pecan Bar

Health.com
September 06, 2001

Category: Sweet treat

Crunch factor: Slightly undercrunched

Taste: This is a little 90-calorie bar with the consistency of a Rice Krispies square; a powerful, almost biting cinnamon flavor; and a strong blast of sugary sweetness. It totally divided the tasters: Some found it overwhelmingly sweet, cloying, syrupy. Others wrote "Mmm," "Fantastic," and "Yum!" despite the sugar retaining the subtle crisped-rice flavor of Special K.

Overall score: Among the enthusiasts, a very strong 5 out of 5. Among the less sweet-toothed, a disappointing 1.5 out of 5.

The bottom line: For those who like the idea of a sweet, cinnamon Special K bar yielding 90 calories and 1.5 grams of unsaturated fat, this is your coffee-break crunch, but it's an almost pure carb snack. The bar is less than an ounce in size, but those who loved it thought it was big enough.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up