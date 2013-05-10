Post LiveActive Nut Harvest Crunch

Category: Breakfast crunch

Crunch factor: Very good crunch

Taste: When a cereal is promoted as "for digestive health" and contains 3 grams of prebiotic fiber per serving and 8 grams of total fiber (more than Raisin Bran), we expect it to be more work than play, more fiberboard than crunchy flakes. This one surprised us: a nice balance of just-right flakes with bits of pecans, almonds, and walnuts and some mystery granola-ish clusters. Not too sweet, either, and the cereal "performed well in milk"i.e., didn't turn into a soggy mess. You'd think this was a veritable nut fest from the "enlarged" photo on the box, but it's mostly flakes. Most tasters preferred it to the Mixed Berry Crunch version.



Overall score: 3.6 out of 5, or just shy of "very good."



The bottom line: 220 calories in a one-cup serving of LiveActive delivers good fiber to fill you up. Not an exceptional cereal, but a good one, and not oversweetened.