Lundberg Family Farms Cinnamon and Sugar Baked Rice with a Twist

Category: Sweet treat

Crunch factor: Very crunchy

Taste: Without the factory burn of the "chili cheese" flavor in the savory version, these twists are a pleasant enough snack when dusted with fine cinnamon-sugar powder. Several tasters called them “good” and one said "yum." Objections centered around the highly processed, dry texture of these twists.

Overall score: 3 out of 5, good.

The bottom line: There are 120 calories in about 20 pieces (one ounce), and only 3 grams of fat, but very little fiber. They eked out a good score, but we expected a bit more fun from a brown-rice puffed snack.