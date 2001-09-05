Newman's Own Organics Cinnamon Sugar Soy Crisps

September 05, 2001

Category: Sweet treat

Crunch factor: Solid crunch

Taste: The dusting of cinnamon and sugar echoes Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, but the resemblance to that secret-indulgence-worthy, carbolicious treat ends there: These soy crisps have that nagging chalky and acrid aftertaste you often get with soy-based crackers, and there isn't enough of the sweet or the cinnamon for us.

Overall score: 2 out of 5.

The bottom line: A one-ounce serving is only 120 calories but delivers 7 grams of protein (and 4 grams of fat), making this a healthy snack. But a healthy snack should be a delicious snack, and this is just too bland and a bit odd. Don't get us wrong, we like soy productsbut not in this halfhearted form.

