Fight Inflammation With Cherries

Many scientists say inflammation inside your body leads to premature aging and illnesses like heart disease, diabetes, and arthritis. That means foods that fight inflammationlike tart cherriescould add years to your life.

In a recent study, University of Michigan researchers found that giving whole tart cherries to lab rats reduced two common markers of blood vessel inflammation by up to 50 percent. The cherry eaters also gained less weight and experienced big drops in cholesterol.

Whats that mean for you? Steven F. Bolling, MD, head of the University of Michigan Cardioprotection Research Laboratory, recommends eating 1.5 cups of tart cherries or drinking 1 cup of tart cherry juice each day. For details on where to buy the cherries, try these sites: www.choosecherries.com and www.mi-cherries.com.