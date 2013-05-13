Rachael Ray's Whole-Wheat Mac 'n' Cheese for the Family

From celeb chef Rachael Ray's new book, Yum-o! The Family Cookbook.

The secret ingredient in this mac 'n' cheese is Dijon mustard.

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup chicken stock

1½ cups milk

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, grated

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 pound whole wheat pasta, cooked to al dente

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets and steamed until almost tender, 6-7 minutes

Instructions:

In a saucepot, melt the butter over medium-low heat, add flour and cook for 1 minute. Whisk in chicken stock and milk. Thicken the sauce for 5 minutes and stir in cheese, season with salt and pepper, and stir in the secret ingredient (the mustard).

Toss sauce with whole wheat pasta and cauliflower. YUM-O!