Back to Nature Multigrain Flax Seed Flatbread Crackers

Category: Savory snack

Crunch factor: Very crunchy

Taste: These dense crackers have good after-crunchthey don't collapse in your mouth with one bite but require a satisfying chew. They scored high, yet none of the tasters were really excited about the nondescript flavor. One said they needed more toasting. They do have a grainy integrity and abundant flax, and they seem ideal for cheese or soup.

Overall score: 3.7 out of 5.

The bottom line: The high-chew index of these fair-sized crackers means that three pieces (130 calories) satisfy. Four grams of fat (none saturated) is reasonable, though there's only 2 grams of fiber. Tasters preferred these to the white-cheddar version.