Kellogg's Wild Animal Crunch

Category: Breakfast crunch

Crunch factor: Solid, but soulless

Taste: These sweet little brown-and-white whole-grain nuggets, vaguely shaped like polar bears (our tasters thought they were elephants), are supposed to be choco-vanilla, but don't taste like much at all. They have a slightly foamy texture.

Overall score: 2.3 out of 5 (2.5 is "good").

The bottom line: More sugars and calories than the same amount of Kix, and though kids may like the polar-bear shape ("Son, let's talk about global warming"), there's not much flavor unless you consider "sweet" a flavor. Note: There are also meerkat, seal, and panda versions of this Animal Planet–affiliated cereal.