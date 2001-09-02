Fight Flab With Ayurveda

Gaiam.comAyurvedic medicine originated in India more than 5,000 years agoand even then healthy eating was important. John Douillard, PhD, host of the new DVD, Ayurveda for Weight Loss ($20), offers these three tips for shedding pounds Ayurveda-style.

1. Honor mealtime

Turn off the TV and step away from your desk when its time to eat. By focusing on your food, youll be less likely to overeat.

2. Eat seasonally

Seasonal foods eaten at the right temperature (warm when its cold, cold when its warm) may boost your metabolism. For example: Eat berries in the spring, chilled watermelon in the heat of the summer, warm steamed veggies in the fall, and chili or stew on those cold winter days.

3. Rethink dinner

Make it a small, supplemental meal, like soup or salad, and eat it before 6 p.m. This approach extends your bodys fasting time before breakfast and helps you burn more fat.