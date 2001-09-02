Doctor Kracker Organic and Artisan-Baked Pumpkin Seed Cheddar Snacker Crackers

Category: Savory snack

Crunch factor: Super crunchy

Taste: These little square crackers are dotted with pumpkin seeds and bits of oven-browned cheese, so you expect to be hit with that edge-of-the-macaroni-dish, cheddar-crust goodness (not to mention some toasty pumpkin back notes). What you get is a pretty neutral cracker: under-salted, flat-flavored, a bit bland. On the plus side, they do have a “Milk-Bone–level crunch” (apparently, one of our tasters used to eat dog biscuits).

Overall score: 3 out 5, good.

The bottom line: Eight crackers have 120 calories and 4.5 grams of fata good deal, because the dense crunch factor means it takes some time and work to eat that many.