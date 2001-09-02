Sensible Portions Peppadew 8 Grain Crisps

Category: Savory snack

Crunch factor: Solid crunch

Taste: Eek! Strange, bright orange powder on these thin, rice cake–like crisps manages to be tangy, hot, sweet, and sourand unappetizingall at once. The Peppadew, says Wikipedia, is the brand name of "sweet piquante peppers grown in the Limpopo province of South Africa." They're basically pickled peppers, but marketed as fruitwhat the Sensible Portions bag calls "the NEWEST fruit in the world." The eight grains in the chip are hardly detectable over the orange din.

Overall score: 2.2 out of 5.

The bottom line: Only 120 calories for an 18-crisp serving. But we'd never make it to 18.