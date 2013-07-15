Eat Carbs, Burn Fat

Low-carb diets won out over low-fat plans in terms of weight-loss results in the research wars last summer. But don't let that news stop you from fixing your world-famous potato salad.

A number of new studies show that many high-carbohydrate foodslike potatoesare also high in weight-controlling "resistant starch." The starch, which isn't digested in your small intestine, seems to stimulate hormones that make you feel full and even help your body burn 20% more fat.

Cold potatoes (like the ones boiled, chilled, and then put in potato salad) are a great source; chilling their carbs develops the resistant starch. Other good choices: pasta salad, corn tortillas, and great Northern beans.

For delicious, nutritious ways to enjoy these foods, try these recipes, which are full of resistant starch:

