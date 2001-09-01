Amazing Meals in a Bowl: Cioppino With Garlic Toasts

Yunhee KimA great source of lean protein, this flavorful Italian soup pairs four kinds of seafood with an antioxidant-rich tomato broth for a hearty meal.

Prep: 20 minutes

Cook: 35 minutes

Stand: 8 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

4–5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 cup finely chopped onion

1/4 cup finely diced fennel bulb

3 tablespoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup dry white wine

One 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes, undrained

One 8-ounce bottle clam juice

1 cup water

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

18 littleneck clams, well-scrubbed

1 1/2 pounds skinless halibut fillets, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

12 ounces extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on

12 medium sea scallops

Twelve 1/2-inch-thick slices sourdough bread

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

1. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and fennel; saute 5 minutes or until tender. Add minced gar­lic, thyme, and red pepper; saute 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste; cook 1 minute. Add wine, cook on high 5 minutes or until reduced by half. Add tomatoes with juices, clam juice, water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes.

2. Preheat oven to 300°. Raise heat on stove to medium; add clams. Cover; cook 5–8 minutes or until shells are just opened. Remove clams (discard unopened shells). Set aside; keep warm. Lower heat to simmer. Season halibut with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; add to pot with basil. Cover; cook 2 minutes. Turn off heat, and stir in shrimp and scallops; cover. Let sit 6–8 minutes or until shrimp and scallops are just cooked. Return clams to pot; cover.

3. Arrange bread on a baking sheet. Drizzle with remaining 1–2 tablespoons oil; bake 12–15 minutes or until golden. Rub smashed garlic onto each slice.

4. Ladle soup into 6 bowls; sprinkle with parsley. (Serving size: 2 cups soup and 2 slices toast)

Nutrition:

Calories 393; Fat 15g (sat 2g, mono 9g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 82mg; Protein 39g; Carbohydrate 19g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 4g; Iron 12mg; Sodium 593mg; Calcium 170mg