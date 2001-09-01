Amazing Meals in a Bowl: Cioppino With Garlic Toasts

Yunhee KimA great source of lean protein, this flavorful Italian soup pairs four kinds of seafood with an antioxidant-rich tomato broth for a hearty meal.
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 35 minutes
Stand: 8 minutes
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
4–5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 cup finely chopped onion
1/4 cup finely diced fennel bulb
3 tablespoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme
3/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup dry white wine
One 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes, undrained
One 8-ounce bottle clam juice
1 cup water
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
18 littleneck clams, well-scrubbed
1 1/2 pounds skinless halibut fillets, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
12 ounces extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on
12 medium sea scallops
Twelve 1/2-inch-thick slices sourdough bread
2 garlic cloves, smashed
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
Instructions:
1. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and fennel; saute 5 minutes or until tender. Add minced garlic, thyme, and red pepper; saute 1 minute. Stir in tomato paste; cook 1 minute. Add wine, cook on high 5 minutes or until reduced by half. Add tomatoes with juices, clam juice, water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer, partially covered, 10 minutes.
2. Preheat oven to 300°. Raise heat on stove to medium; add clams. Cover; cook 5–8 minutes or until shells are just opened. Remove clams (discard unopened shells). Set aside; keep warm. Lower heat to simmer. Season halibut with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; add to pot with basil. Cover; cook 2 minutes. Turn off heat, and stir in shrimp and scallops; cover. Let sit 6–8 minutes or until shrimp and scallops are just cooked. Return clams to pot; cover.
3. Arrange bread on a baking sheet. Drizzle with remaining 1–2 tablespoons oil; bake 12–15 minutes or until golden. Rub smashed garlic onto each slice.
4. Ladle soup into 6 bowls; sprinkle with parsley. (Serving size: 2 cups soup and 2 slices toast)
Nutrition:
Calories 393; Fat 15g (sat 2g, mono 9g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 82mg; Protein 39g; Carbohydrate 19g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 4g; Iron 12mg; Sodium 593mg; Calcium 170mg