Amazing Meals in a Bowl: Light French Onion Soup

Yunhee KimThis lighter take on a classic French recipe infuses a low-sodium broth with the robust flavor of onions for a delicious, vitamin C–packed soup.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 50 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 large thinly sliced Spanish onions

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon flour

1⁄3 cup dry sherry

6 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

Four to eight 3/4-inch slices French baguette

4 ounces Gruyère cheese, sliced

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Heat butter and olive oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and salt. Cover; cook 5 minutes. Uncover; add sugar. Cook, stirring frequently, 25 minutes or until onions are golden. Add flour, and reduce heat to medium-low; cook 1–2 minutes. Add sherry, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Cook 1–2 minutes or until slightly reduced. Transfer to a saucepan. Add stock and pepper. Boil; reduce heat to low, and simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Add soy sauce.

2. Place bread slices on a baking sheet; bake 7 minutes per side or until golden.

3. Heat broiler. Ladle soup into oven­proof bowls. Top with 1–2 bread slices and 2 slices Gruyère. Broil 1–2 minutes or until cheese is bubbly. (Serving size: 1 3/4 cups soup and 2 toasts)

Nutrition:

Calories 307; Fat 18g (sat 8g, mono 7g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 39mg; Protein 18g; Carbohydrate 19g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 2g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 392mg; Calcium 331mg