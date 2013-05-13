Recipes: 4 Quick, Healthy Dishes From Rotisserie Chicken

Yunhee KimToss a store-bought chicken in your cart and throw together a five-star meal with these ideas.

Our chicken and goat cheese pizza (pictured above) provides lean protein and heart-healthy fat. Want to use fresh dough? Get some from your local pizzeria.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 22 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

Vegetable cooking spray

1 pound whole-wheat pizza dough

1/2 cup (1/2-inch-thick slices) portobello mushrooms

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup bottled pesto

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3/4 cup skinless, boneless, shredded rotisserie chicken

1/2 cup fresh sweet corn kernels

2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°.

2. Lightly coat a round perforated pan with vegetable cooking spray, or put a pizza stone in the oven while it preheats. Place pizza dough on a lightly floured surface, and roll it into a 12-inch circle. Place dough on prepared pizza pan or stone, and bake for 5 minutes.

3. While the crust is baking, coat a small nonstick skillet with vegetable cooking spray and heat over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, 4–5 minutes or until softened and lightly browned; set aside.

4. Spread the pesto over warm crust, leaving a 1/2-inch edge. Sprinkle pepper evenly over crust, and top with chicken, corn, mushrooms, and goat cheese. Bake 12–15 minutes or until crust is cooked through and cheese is golden brown. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with basil. Cut into 8 wedges; serve hot. (Serving size: 2 slices pizza)

Nutrition:

Calories 395; Fat 11g (sat 3g, mono 3g, poly 4g); Cholesterol 30mg; Protein 20g; Carbohydrate 55g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 6g; Iron 4mg; Sodium 428mg; Calcium 73mg

Yunhee KimPenne With Chicken and Preserved Lemon

Freshly shaved Parmesan pairs nicely with bitter greens and tangy lemon in this recipe.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 14 minutes

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 pound uncooked whole-wheat penne

1/2 pound broccoli rabe, trimmed and cut into 3-inch pieces

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons sliced fresh garlic

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups skinless, boneless, shredded rotisserie chicken

1/2 preserved lemon, rinsed, pulp removed, and rind thinly sliced or 1 teaspoon grated fresh lemon zest

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Parmesan cheese (for shaving)

Instructions:

1. Cook penne according to package directions. Add broccoli rabe to pasta during the last 2 minutes of cooking. When penne is al dente and broccoli rabe is tender but still bright green, drain, reserving 1/3 cup pasta water; set aside.

2. While pasta is cooking, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and crushed red pepper, and cook 1 1/2–2 minutes or until fragrant but not browned. Add the chicken and reserved pasta water, and cook 1 minute or until heated through. Add preserved lemon rind (or lemon zest) and salt; remove from heat.

3. Toss chicken mixture with cooked pasta and broccoli rabe and grated fresh Parmesan; divide evenly among 4 bowls. Use a wide peeler to shave 12 (2-inch-long) strips of Parmesan. Place 3 shavings over each portion; serve immediately. (Serving size: 1 1/2 cups)

Nutrition:

Calories 424; Fat 12g (sat 3g, mono 7g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 65mg; Protein 35g; Carbohydrate 47g; Sugars 1g; Fiber 5g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 386mg; Calcium 141mg

Yunhee KimChicken and White Bean Soup With Greens

This delicious dish tastes like its been simmering for hours. Actual recipe cook time: 18 minutes.

Prep: 7 minutes

Cook: 18 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/4 cups thinly sliced leeks, white part only

1 large garlic clove, crushed

1/2 cup (1/4-inch-thick) slices carrot

6 cups reduced-sodium, fat-free chicken broth

1 1/2 cups skinless, boneless, shredded, rotisserie chicken

One 2-inch fresh rosemary sprig

One 19-ounce can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup packed roughly chopped fresh kale

1 cup packed baby spinach

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a stockpot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add leeks and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, 3–4 minutes or until tender but not browned. Add carrots, and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add broth, chicken, and rosemary; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes, skimming occasionally.

2. Add beans and kale, and simmer for about 5 minutes more. Add spinach, and cook 2–3 minutes more or until tender. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Remove rosemary sprig and garlic clove. Ladle soup into 6 warm bowls; sprinkle each with 1/2 teaspoon parsley. (Serving size: 1 1/3 cups)

Nutrition:

Calories 209; Fat 6g (sat 1g, mono 3g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 30mg; Protein 20g; Carbohydrate 21g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 5g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 259mg; Calcium 80mg

Yunhee KimHoison-Glazed Chicken With Sugar Snap Peas

Sick of ho-hum chicken? A flavor-packed glaze and quick-cooking snap peas make a quick, delicious dinner.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 6 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh sugar snap peas, trimmed

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 garlic clove, minced

1 (2-pound) warm rotisserie chicken, skin and wings removed, cut into 6 pieces

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1/2 cup sliced bottled roasted red bell peppers

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

Instructions:

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add peas, and cook for 1–2 minutes or until tender but still bright green. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

2. Whisk together the hoisin sauce and the next three ingredients (through honey); heat in a large skillet over medium heat. Once mixture begins to bubble, add garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 1–2 minutes. Add chicken pieces, and stir about 1 minute or until heated through. Transfer chicken and sauce to a large bowl; toss until chicken is well glazed.

3. Return skillet to stove, add sesame oil, and heat over medium-high heat. Add snap peas and roasted peppers; cook about 2 minutes or until heated through. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt; remove from heat.

4. Divide chicken among 6 plates, and sprinkle evenly with sesame seeds. Serve peas alongside chicken. (Serving size: about 5 ounces chicken and 2/3 cup peas)

Nutrition:

Calories 394; Fat 13g (sat 3g, mono 5g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 135mg; Protein 47g; Carbohydrate 18g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 2g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 732mg; Calcium 96mg