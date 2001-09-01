How Popcorn Can Be Good for Your Health

Did you know popcorn is a healthy whole grain, the kind linked to lower rates of diabetes and heart disease? Its true.

And popcorn fans will love this news, too: People who eat it every day consume 250% more whole grains and 22% more fiber than those who dont, according to a study from the Center for Human Nutrition in Omaha, Neb.

But dont view this as a license to pig out on “loaded” popcorn at the movies or on the couch: One tablespoon of butter adds 8 grams of artery-clogging fat and 100 calories. A little oil is betterbut naked is best.