Amazing Autumn Salad With Pumpkinseeds and Cranberries

Yunhee KimEarthy pumpkinseeds, sweet cranberries, and nutty Manchego cheese make this salad recipe a standout.
Prep: 10 minutes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
One 5-ounce package fresh baby spinach
3/4 cup dried cranberries
1/4 cup salted pumpkinseed kernels, roasted
2 ounces thinly sliced Manchego cheese
Instructions:
1. Whisk together first 5 ingredients (through pepper) in a small bowl until smooth. Add the vinegar, 2 tablespoons water, and olive oil, whisking until well-combined.
2. Combine the spinach, cranberries, and pumpkinseeds in a large bowl. Add the vinaigrette, and toss until well-coated. Divide the salad evenly among 4 plates. Arrange the Manchego slices evenly over each salad; serve immediately. (Serving size: about 1 cups salad)
Nutrition:
Calories 267; Fat 15g (sat 5g, mono 4g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 15mg; Protein 9g; Carbohydrate 29g; Sugars 19g; Fiber 4g; Iron 4mg; Sodium 326mg; Calcium 186mg