Ultimate (Easy!) Brunch: Mini Smoked-Salmon Frittatas

Yunhee KimThanks to single-serving portions, this savory egg dish packs a lot of protein without weighing you down.

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup diced onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 ounces smoked salmon, cut into 1/4-inch pieces

6 large eggs

8 large egg whites

1 tablespoon half-and-half

3 tablespoons 1% milk

3 ounces 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, cubed

2 tablespoons scallions, thinly sliced, for garnish

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 325°. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet. Saute onion 2–3 minutes or until soft; add salt, pepper, and salmon. Remove from stove top; let cool.

2. Combine the next 4 ingredients (through milk) in a bowl. Stir in the cream cheese. Lightly coat six 8-ounce ramekins with cooking spray. Add 2 tablespoons of salmon mixture to each ramekin. Pour 3/4 cup egg mixture into each ramekin. (Do not overfill.)

3. Place ramekins on baking sheet; bake 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Garnish, if desired. (Serving size: 1 frittata)

Nutrition:

Calories 179; Fat 11g (sat 4g, mono 5g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 226mg; Protein 17g; Carbohydrate 3g; Sugars 1g; Fiber 0g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 665mg; Calcium 63mg