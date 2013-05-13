How to Healthy Up Cookies

From Health magazine

Use these simple tips from celebrity natural-foods chef Bethenny Frankel to add a healthy boost to your favorite cookie recipes.

Add ground flaxseeds (try 1 tablespoon) to batter for more fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

Experiment with different natural, healthy sweeteners, like honey and agave syrup instead of the sugar. You can also try this in other recipes that call for plain granulated sugar.

Use this cookie base (minus the last 3 ingredients) as a blank canvas for other flavor variations. So instead of using bananas, walnuts, and chocolate chips, try one of the following:

• raisins and a pinch of cinnamon

• dried blueberries with raw sugar sprinkled on cookies

• dried cranberries and 1/2 teaspoon orange extract

• slivered almonds and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract