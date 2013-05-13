Susan Sarandon's Banana-Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Yunhee KimCrave cookies? You can enjoy Susan Sarandons favorite ones guilt-free! This revamped chocolate chip cookie recipe is full of heart-healthy oats and a hint of potassium-rich banana.

Prep: 10 Minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Makes 16 cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup oat flour

3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup raw sugar

1/3 cup canola oil

1/3 cup plain soy milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 ripe banana, cut into small pieces

1/4 cup chopped walnuts or other favorite nut

1/3 cup semisweet vegan chocolate chips (such as Tropical Source)

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Combine first 6 ingredients (through sugar) in a bowl. Whisk together oil, soy milk, and vanilla in a separate bowl. Add wet mixture to dry ingredients; stir to combine. Fold in banana, walnuts, and chocolate chips.

2. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop dough onto pan with a small ice-cream scoop. Bake 25 minutes or until golden brown, turning baking sheet halfway through. Let cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition:

Calories 138; Fat 8g (sat 1g, mono 4g, poly 2g); Cholesterol 0mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 16g; Sugars 9g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 114mg; Calcium 16mg

