From Health magazine

According to the British Journal of Cancer you can reduce your cancer risk by 27% if you stick with a Mediterranean diet, which is big on fish, nuts, fruits, veggies, olive oil, and red wine. Get inspired with these great recipes:

• Bulgur: Greek Tabbouleh

• Grilled Eggplant and Yogurt Dip

• Fennel-Pomegranate Salad With Grilled Chicken

• Mediterranean Salmon

• Olives and Orange Peel

• Orecchiette With Chickpeas and Broccoli Rabe

• Penne With Sautéed Zucchini and Parmesan

• Penne With Spinach and Feta

• Rustic Rigatoni

• Stuffed Roasted Red Peppers

• Turkey Meatballs in Pitas