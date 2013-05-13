Lose Weight on Fast Food (Really!)

Lisa RomereinYoud love to drop some pounds, but its tough to find time to breathe during the holidays, never mind prepare calorie-conscious meals. Thats why weve created a 1,500-calorie-a-day plan that lets you shed 10 pounds in five weeks, eating packaged meals, salad bar offeringsand even fast food.

Our grab-and-go diet is based on research showing that eating convenience foods can actually help you lose weight. The benefit: Built-in calorie and portion control. “Most people are not that good at judging what constitutes a portion,” says LeaAnn Carson, RD, MS. “With frozen entrees, the choice of how much to eat is already made for you.” Thats probably why in an eight-week study that Carson coauthored at the University of Illinois, women who ate two frozen entrees daily lost four pounds morea total of 12.3 poundsthan women who cooked their own meals.

Download your plan: A weeks worth of convenient meals (PDF)

Get fit quick

To lose up to two pounds a week, follow our easy eating plan, plus do a cardio workout five days a week. Take these quick ideas from fitness expert Geralyn Coopersmith, a trainer in Healths Expert Network and a senior national manager of the Equinox Fitness Training Institute.

• Use your iPod to download a fresh cardio routine in an instant from a Web site like PodFitness.com; choose an intense workout to maximize your calorie burn.

• Sneak three 10-minute walks into your dayand be sure to make em vigorouson your way to the deli for lunch, for instance, or to the post office.

• For an easy way to add in a strength workout to get toned, keep a resistance band handy in a drawer at home or work. When you have a few minutes, twice a week, do 12 to 15 reps of each of these moves:

1. Stand with both feet on the band; grasp the handles, and curl your biceps.

2. Stretch band taut between hands, hold it above your head, and pull it down behind your head to do lat pull-downs.

3. Add some other easy-to-do muscle moves without the band, like crunches and lunges, to work your abs and legs.

How to suss out portions

• Dressings: Make an “OK” sign with your thumb and finger; thats 1 tablespoon.

• Nuts, dried fruit, and cheese: 4 to 5 playing dice equals about 1 1/2 ounces.

• Meats, chicken, and fish: Your palm, without fingers, is about 4 ounces.

• Potatoes, pasta, and rice: A serving the size of half a baseball is 1/2 cup.