Jill Zarin's Guilt-Free Pasta

Yunhee KimCraving carbs? Try this whole-grain dish that Bethenny Frankel created for Jill Zarin, one of her fellow cast members on Bravos The Real Housewives of New York City.
Because whole-grain varieties have more fiber than regular pasta, you'll feel fuller faster and you'll eat less now and later. Plus, the mushrooms provide a delicious flavor and meaty texture (not to mention health-boosting antioxidants) without all the saturated fat. Jill was skeptical about the hearty ingredients, Bethenny says, but this earthy recipe turned her into a fiber convert.
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 12 minutes
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients:
Pinch garlic salt
12 ounces whole-wheat pasta
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 sliced shallot
One 3.5-ounce package presliced shiitake mushrooms
One 4-ounce package presliced mixed mushroom blend
One 16-ounce package presliced baby portobello mushrooms
1 teaspoon salt, divided
1 teaspoon pepper, divided
1 1/2 tablespoons truffle oil
1/3 cup grated Parmesan
2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley
Instructions:
1. Bring large pot of water to boil. Add garlic salt to water, and cook pasta according to directions.
2. Heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in large nonstick pan; saute shallot. Add all mushrooms, and cook over medium-high heat for 5–6 minutes or until brown; turn to brown on opposite side for another 5–6 minutes. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
3. Drain pasta. Toss in a large bowl with mushroom mixture. Add the truffle oil, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and remaining salt and pepper. Toss to combine.
4. Top with Parmesan and parsley; serve hot.
Nutrition:
Calories 310; Fat 9g (sat 2g, mono 5g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 4mg; Protein 13g; Carbohydrate 49g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 6g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 280mg; Calcium 83mg