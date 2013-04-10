Jill Zarin's Guilt-Free Pasta

Yunhee KimCraving carbs? Try this whole-grain dish that Bethenny Frankel created for Jill Zarin, one of her fellow cast members on Bravos The Real Housewives of New York City.

Because whole-grain varieties have more fiber than regular pasta, you'll feel fuller faster and you'll eat less now and later. Plus, the mushrooms provide a delicious flavor and meaty texture (not to mention health-boosting antioxidants) without all the saturated fat. Jill was skeptical about the hearty ingredients, Bethenny says, but this earthy recipe turned her into a fiber convert.

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

Pinch garlic salt

12 ounces whole-wheat pasta

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 sliced shallot

One 3.5-ounce package presliced shiitake mushrooms

One 4-ounce package presliced mixed mushroom blend

One 16-ounce package presliced baby portobello mushrooms

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 1/2 tablespoons truffle oil

1/3 cup grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

Instructions:

1. Bring large pot of water to boil. Add garlic salt to water, and cook pasta according to directions.

2. Heat 1/2 tablespoon olive oil in large nonstick pan; saute shallot. Add all mushrooms, and cook over medium-high heat for 5–6 minutes or until brown; turn to brown on opposite side for another 5–6 minutes. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

3. Drain pasta. Toss in a large bowl with mushroom mixture. Add the truffle oil, remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and remaining salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

4. Top with Parmesan and parsley; serve hot.

Nutrition:

Calories 310; Fat 9g (sat 2g, mono 5g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 4mg; Protein 13g; Carbohydrate 49g; Sugars 2g; Fiber 6g; Iron 3mg; Sodium 280mg; Calcium 83mg