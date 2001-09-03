Steal This Dish: Egg Flower Soup

Maren Caruso
September 03, 2001

With your schedule as crazy as it is this month, you need meals that come together superfast. This light, warming Egg Flower Soup from Quick and Easy Chinese: 70 Everyday Recipes by Nancie McDermott is on the table in just 20 minutes. It's a great source of iron (spinach) and protein (eggs).

In a medium saucepan, bring 4 cups chicken broth to a rolling boil over medium-high heat. Stir in 2 cups spinach leaves, 1/2 teaspoon dark sesame oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, allowing the spinach to wilt into the soup. Stir well until the chicken broth is swirling in circles. Slowly pour 2 beaten eggs into soup, and continue to stir gently for about 30 seconds. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions onto the soup, and serve hot.

