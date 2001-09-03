Low-Cal Dish With Fresh Vegetables

Heres Bethenny Frankel's zucchini recipe that Gina Gershon loves:

Cut a large zucchini into 1-inch cubes. Cut the kernels from 1 corn cob. Add the zucchini to 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a non-stick pan over medium-high heat.

After 1 minute, add 1 clove of minced garlic. Saute for 2 to 3 minutes until lightly brown; turn and brown the other side for another 2 to 3 minutes. Add the corn to the pan. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss 1/4 cup of quartered pear tomatoes into pan.

Transfer the zucchini mixture to a plate. Chiffonade four to five fresh basil leavespile the leaves on top of one another, roll them up, then slice them, so you get long strands of basil. Sprinkle basil on top of dish, along with some lemon zest and fresh pine nuts.