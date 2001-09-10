Roasted Poblano Dressing

Health.com
September 10, 2001


Mildly spicy poblano chiles are roasted to add delicious, smoky flavor to this creamy dressing. Try it on grilled poultry or meat, too.

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:
2 whole poblano chiles, roasted, peeled, and seeded
4 teaspoons sherry vinegar
1 tablespoon agave syrup or honey
1 garlic clove
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/3 cup fresh cilantro

Directions:
In a blender, combine first 5 ingredients (through salt) and 3/4 cup water. Process about 20 seconds or until well-combined but not completely smooth. Add cilantro, and pulse a few times until it is chopped. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. (This recipe makes twice as much dressing as youll need for the salad.)

