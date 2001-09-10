Roasted Poblano Dressing



Mildly spicy poblano chiles are roasted to add delicious, smoky flavor to this creamy dressing. Try it on grilled poultry or meat, too.

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients:

2 whole poblano chiles, roasted, peeled, and seeded

4 teaspoons sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon agave syrup or honey

1 garlic clove

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup fresh cilantro

Directions:

In a blender, combine first 5 ingredients (through salt) and 3/4 cup water. Process about 20 seconds or until well-combined but not completely smooth. Add cilantro, and pulse a few times until it is chopped. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. (This recipe makes twice as much dressing as youll need for the salad.)