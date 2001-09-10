Roasted Poblano Dressing

Mildly spicy poblano chiles are roasted to add delicious, smoky flavor to this creamy dressing. Try it on grilled poultry or meat, too.
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients:
2 whole poblano chiles, roasted, peeled, and seeded
4 teaspoons sherry vinegar
1 tablespoon agave syrup or honey
1 garlic clove
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/3 cup fresh cilantro
Directions:
In a blender, combine first 5 ingredients (through salt) and 3/4 cup water. Process about 20 seconds or until well-combined but not completely smooth. Add cilantro, and pulse a few times until it is chopped. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. (This recipe makes twice as much dressing as youll need for the salad.)