Crave a rich dish of pasta without all the calories? Try these easy tips to lighten your favorite recipes:

Can the cream. In my skinny take on chef Rocco DiSpirito's Penne à la Vodka, I cut 125 calories and 15 grams of fat by replacing cream with low-fat milk. This works in Alfredo sauce, too.

Go with the grains. Whole-grain pasta ups the fiber, leaving you more satisfied.

Think: egg whites. Slim down breaded dishes by replacing whole eggs with egg whites for dipping.