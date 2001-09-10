Foodie Friday: Snikiddy Cookie Bites

It doesnt matter if youre 8, and just off the school bus, or 38 and heading out of a long meetinga cookie can make everything better. Witness, for example, the way we all came running when my colleague Shaun showed up with fresh-baked chocolate chippers. It took us mere minutes to reduce that offering to an empty plate. Problem is, for adults and kiddos alike, too much stuff you dont wantlike trans fats and corn syrup, not to mention fat and caloriesoften comes along with the yummy cookie glow. Thats where todays pick comes in…



The product: Snikiddy Snacks All Natural Cookie Bites ($3.49–$3.79; Whole Foods Markets and Toys ‘R Us stores)



The taste factor: Gooey, oven-fresh morsels theyre not, but the flavors are rich and you can tell these cookies are made from real, simple ingredients, not a bunch of unpronounceable chemicals. There are three flavors to choose fromChocolate Chip, Chocolate Chocolate, and Oatmeal Chocolate.



The health factor: If youre going to give in to your kids wheedling, or indulge in your own cookie break (or knock out both at once), these are an almost guilt-free way to do it. A serving of five “bites” (minicookies) has 3 grams of fiber and, depending on the flavor variety, 8 to 13 grams of whole grains. At 120–130 calories and 4.5–5 grams of fat, its not the absolute skinniest snack, but hey, when life calls for a cookie…

Editors pick: Oatmeal Chocolate. Not only does it taste great, but this flavor also offers the most whole grains of the three13 grams, or more than a quarter of your recommended daily intake.



Why we love it: Make the kids happy and earn your A in Nutrition for Parents? Yes! There are no trans fats or hydrogenated oils, and theyre made with whole-wheat flour and evaporated cane juice (instead of corn syrup).