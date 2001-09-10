Foodie Friday: Snikiddy Cookie Bites

It doesnt matter if youre 8, and just off the school bus, or 38 and heading out of a long meetinga cookie can make everything better. Witness, for example, the way we all came running when my colleague Shaun showed up with fresh-baked chocolate chippers. It took us mere minutes to reduce that offering to an empty plate. Problem is, for adults and kiddos alike, too much stuff you dont wantlike trans fats and corn syrup, not to mention fat and caloriesoften comes along with the yummy cookie glow. Thats where todays pick comes in…
The product: Snikiddy Snacks All Natural Cookie Bites ($3.49–$3.79; Whole Foods Markets and Toys ‘R Us stores)
The taste factor: Gooey, oven-fresh morsels theyre not, but the flavors are rich and you can tell these cookies are made from real, simple ingredients, not a bunch of unpronounceable chemicals. There are three flavors to choose fromChocolate Chip, Chocolate Chocolate, and Oatmeal Chocolate.
The health factor: If youre going to give in to your kids wheedling, or indulge in your own cookie break (or knock out both at once), these are an almost guilt-free way to do it. A serving of five “bites” (minicookies) has 3 grams of fiber and, depending on the flavor variety, 8 to 13 grams of whole grains. At 120–130 calories and 4.5–5 grams of fat, its not the absolute skinniest snack, but hey, when life calls for a cookie…
Editors pick: Oatmeal Chocolate. Not only does it taste great, but this flavor also offers the most whole grains of the three13 grams, or more than a quarter of your recommended daily intake.
Why we love it: Make the kids happy and earn your A in Nutrition for Parents? Yes! There are no trans fats or hydrogenated oils, and theyre made with whole-wheat flour and evaporated cane juice (instead of corn syrup).