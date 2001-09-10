How to Select and Safely Store Fresh Fish

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

Feel like a fish-out-of-water when it comes to purchasing seafood? Here we offer tips on how to pick the freshest catch and how to store fish safely at home.

Buy it superfresh

Get to know your fishmonger, and find out when he receives deliveries.

If youre buying whole fish, look for clear eyes, shiny skin, and red gills.

Fish flesh should be firm and resilientthe skin should spring back when you touch it, the grain should be tight with no gaps, and there shouldnt be a fishy smell.

Think cold