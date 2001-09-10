How to Select and Safely Store Fresh Fish

Istockphoto
From Health magazine
Feel like a fish-out-of-water when it comes to purchasing seafood? Here we offer tips on how to pick the freshest catch and how to store fish safely at home.
Buy it superfresh
- Get to know your fishmonger, and find out when he receives deliveries.
- If youre buying whole fish, look for clear eyes, shiny skin, and red gills.
- Fish flesh should be firm and resilientthe skin should spring back when you touch it, the grain should be tight with no gaps, and there shouldnt be a fishy smell.
Think cold
- Keep fresh fish in the coldest part of your fridge. Ideally, cook it the same day you buy or the next day at the latest.Dont set fish in water, as it affects flavor and texture.
- Whole fish: Remove from its packaging immediately, rinse and set over ice in a colander that is set in a larger bowl to catch drippings. Cover fish with more ice; refrigerate.
- Fillets: Keep in package (to protect skinless fish) and set over ice, then top with ice.
- Shellfish: Place in a bowl; cover with damp towel. Let chill in coldest part of fridge.