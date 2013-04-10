Cayenne, Cinnamon, And Tumeric: Power Spices to Try Now

James WorrellFrom Health magazine

Cayenne Pepper

Capsaicin, the main ingredient in cayenne pepper, may help boost metabolism and relieve an overactive bladder. Add it to soups, dips, spaghetti sauces, pizzaanything that could use a little (healthy!) kick.

Cinnamon

Heres good news for the nearly 24 million Americans who have type 2 diabetes and the 57 million more who may be at risk: Cinnamon may help stabilize blood sugar by helping insulin work better. In one study, the spice was found to reduce blood-glucose levels by as much as 29%. Shake it on fresh fruit, oatmeal, or your morning latteor add a pinch to chili.

Turmeric

This bright-yellow spice, common in Middle Eastern cooking and found in curry powder, may prevent pancreatic cancer and fight inflammatory bowel disease, which affects up to 2 million Americans. Try sprinkling it into soups or stir-fry, or mix a quarter-teaspoon into a mug of hot tea and sip. (Add a teaspoon of honey to sweeten up the spice.)