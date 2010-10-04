Lose 10 lbs Eating Fast Food!

James WorrellFrom Health magazine

No time to cook or buy groceries? No worries: Our plan is as grab-and-go as it gets.

Chances are your summer days are more crazy than lazy, with zero time to create portion-controlled meals and tally up calories. But just because youre in fast-food mode doesnt mean you have to kiss your get-slim plans good-bye.

Weve created a 1,350-calorie-a-day mix-and-match weight-loss plan using healthy choices you can pick up at the drive-through (and a few you can zap at home). Choose one item from each list each day, and enjoy it with water, seltzer, or another superlight drink like black coffeeyou wont have to count a single calorie. Add a fun, quick workout from our “Get Fit Faster!” activities five days a week, and this could be the least stressful 10 pounds youve ever lost.

Breakfast

(About 300 calories)

Starbucks Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Feta, and Egg Wrap

Calories 270; Fat 11g (sat 4g); Protein 14g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 8g

Dunkin Donuts: Half a multigrain bagel with plain reduced-fat cream cheese

Calories 300; Fat 13g (sat 6g); Protein 13g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 5g

McDonalds Egg McMuffin

Calories 300; Fat 12g (sat 5g); Protein 18g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g

Panera Bread Pumpkin Muffin; kid-size organic yogurt

Calories 320; Fat 11g (sat 3g); Protein 5g; Sugars 33g; Fiber 1g

Jamba Juice Blueberry and Blackberry Oatmeal

Calories 290; Fat 4g (sat 1g); Protein 8g; Sugars 25g; Fiber 6g

Lunch

(About 400 calories)

Arbys Ham and Swiss Melt Sandwich; applesauce

Calories 358; Fat 7g (sat 4g); Protein 16g; Sugars 25g; Fiber 3g

Burger King Veggie Burger (hold the mayonnaise!); Fresh Apple Fries with Caramel Sauce

Calories 410; Fat 9g (sat 1g); Protein 23g; Sugars 18g; Fiber 8g

Subway 6-inch Oven Roasted Chicken Breast Sub; 1 bowl minestrone

Calories 410; Fat 6g (sat 2g); Protein 27g; Sugars 11g; Fiber 8g

Wendys Mandarin Chicken Salad (roasted almonds, half a packet of Oriental Sesame Dressing, hold the Crispy Noodles)

Calories 395; Fat 18g (sat 2g); Protein 30g; Sugars 22g; Fiber 4g

Taco Bell Chicken Burrito Supreme

Calories 320; Fat 12g (sat 5g); Protein 20g; Sugars 5g; Fiber 6g

Dinner

(About 500 calories)

Kashi Lemongrass Coconut Chicken; 1 large orange; 8 ounces 1% milk

Calories 488; Fat 11g (sat 6g); Protein 28g; Sugars 36g; Fiber 11g

Olive Garden Herbed-Grilled Salmon

Calories 510; Fat 26g (sat 6g); Protein 55g*; Sugars 0g*; Fiber 6g (*estimates)

Pizza Hut: 2 slices Fit n Delicious Diced Red Tomato, Mushroom, and Jalapeño Pizza; 1 breadstick and dipping sauce

Calories 500; Fat 14g (sat 5g); Protein 18g; Sugars 19g; Fiber 7g

Chipotle: 3 Steak Tacos (3 soft taco shells, steak, fajita vegetables, tomato salsa, lettuce) Calories 505; Fat 15g (sat 5g); Protein 38g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 2g

Sushi: 8 pieces California roll; ½ cup edamame; a green salad with 2 tablespoons Asian sesame-ginger dressing

Calories 510; Fat 15g (sat 3g); Protein 15g; Sugars 17g; Fiber 7g

Snack

(About 150 calories)

David Original Sunflower Seeds (1.75-ounce bag)

Calories 160; Fat 12g (sat 2g); Protein 7g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 3g

Odwalla Pomegranate Strawberry All Natural Juice Drink (15 fluid ounces)

Calories 94; Fat 0g (sat 0g); Protein 0g; Sugars 23g; Fiber 0g

McDonalds Fruit n Yogurt Parfait with Granola

Calories 160; Fat 2g (sat 1g); Protein 4g; Sugars 21g; Fiber 1g

Kashi TLC Oatmeal Raisin Flax Cookie

Calories 130; Fat 5g (sat 1g); Protein 2g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 4g

Quaker True Delights Dark Chocolate Raspberry Almond Bar

Calories 140; Fat 5g (sat 2g); Protein 2g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 3g

Get Fit Faster!

Got a half-hour? Youve got time for a breezy workout. Do one of the activities below (or a combination) for 30 minutes 5 times a week: