Lose 10 lbs Eating Fast Food!

No time to cook or buy groceries? No worries: Our plan is as grab-and-go as it gets.
Chances are your summer days are more crazy than lazy, with zero time to create portion-controlled meals and tally up calories. But just because youre in fast-food mode doesnt mean you have to kiss your get-slim plans good-bye.
Weve created a 1,350-calorie-a-day mix-and-match weight-loss plan using healthy choices you can pick up at the drive-through (and a few you can zap at home). Choose one item from each list each day, and enjoy it with water, seltzer, or another superlight drink like black coffeeyou wont have to count a single calorie. Add a fun, quick workout from our “Get Fit Faster!” activities five days a week, and this could be the least stressful 10 pounds youve ever lost.
Breakfast
(About 300 calories)
Starbucks Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Feta, and Egg Wrap
Calories 270; Fat 11g (sat 4g); Protein 14g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 8g
Dunkin Donuts: Half a multigrain bagel with plain reduced-fat cream cheese
Calories 300; Fat 13g (sat 6g); Protein 13g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 5g
McDonalds Egg McMuffin
Calories 300; Fat 12g (sat 5g); Protein 18g; Sugars 3g; Fiber 2g
Panera Bread Pumpkin Muffin; kid-size organic yogurt
Calories 320; Fat 11g (sat 3g); Protein 5g; Sugars 33g; Fiber 1g
Jamba Juice Blueberry and Blackberry Oatmeal
Calories 290; Fat 4g (sat 1g); Protein 8g; Sugars 25g; Fiber 6g
Lunch
(About 400 calories)
Arbys Ham and Swiss Melt Sandwich; applesauce
Calories 358; Fat 7g (sat 4g); Protein 16g; Sugars 25g; Fiber 3g
Burger King Veggie Burger (hold the mayonnaise!); Fresh Apple Fries with Caramel Sauce
Calories 410; Fat 9g (sat 1g); Protein 23g; Sugars 18g; Fiber 8g
Subway 6-inch Oven Roasted Chicken Breast Sub; 1 bowl minestrone
Calories 410; Fat 6g (sat 2g); Protein 27g; Sugars 11g; Fiber 8g
Wendys Mandarin Chicken Salad (roasted almonds, half a packet of Oriental Sesame Dressing, hold the Crispy Noodles)
Calories 395; Fat 18g (sat 2g); Protein 30g; Sugars 22g; Fiber 4g
Taco Bell Chicken Burrito Supreme
Calories 320; Fat 12g (sat 5g); Protein 20g; Sugars 5g; Fiber 6g
Dinner
(About 500 calories)
Kashi Lemongrass Coconut Chicken; 1 large orange; 8 ounces 1% milk
Calories 488; Fat 11g (sat 6g); Protein 28g; Sugars 36g; Fiber 11g
Olive Garden Herbed-Grilled Salmon
Calories 510; Fat 26g (sat 6g); Protein 55g*; Sugars 0g*; Fiber 6g (*estimates)
Pizza Hut: 2 slices Fit n Delicious Diced Red Tomato, Mushroom, and Jalapeño Pizza; 1 breadstick and dipping sauce
Calories 500; Fat 14g (sat 5g); Protein 18g; Sugars 19g; Fiber 7g
Chipotle: 3 Steak Tacos (3 soft taco shells, steak, fajita vegetables, tomato salsa, lettuce) Calories 505; Fat 15g (sat 5g); Protein 38g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 2g
Sushi: 8 pieces California roll; ½ cup edamame; a green salad with 2 tablespoons Asian sesame-ginger dressing
Calories 510; Fat 15g (sat 3g); Protein 15g; Sugars 17g; Fiber 7g
Snack
(About 150 calories)
David Original Sunflower Seeds (1.75-ounce bag)
Calories 160; Fat 12g (sat 2g); Protein 7g; Sugars 0g; Fiber 3g
Odwalla Pomegranate Strawberry All Natural Juice Drink (15 fluid ounces)
Calories 94; Fat 0g (sat 0g); Protein 0g; Sugars 23g; Fiber 0g
McDonalds Fruit n Yogurt Parfait with Granola
Calories 160; Fat 2g (sat 1g); Protein 4g; Sugars 21g; Fiber 1g
Kashi TLC Oatmeal Raisin Flax Cookie
Calories 130; Fat 5g (sat 1g); Protein 2g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 4g
Quaker True Delights Dark Chocolate Raspberry Almond Bar
Calories 140; Fat 5g (sat 2g); Protein 2g; Sugars 8g; Fiber 3g
Get Fit Faster!
Got a half-hour? Youve got time for a breezy workout. Do one of the activities below (or a combination) for 30 minutes 5 times a week:
- Pedal vigorously on a bicycle or stationary bike
- Run at 6 mph
- Kickbox
- Jump rope
- In-line skate
- Swim briskly