Cancer Fighting Foods in the Kitchen

IstockphotoFrom Health magazine

How can we prevent thousands of breast and colon cancer cases? By making smart lifestyle choices, according to the World Cancer Research Fund and American Institute for Cancer Researchespecially in the kitchen. Try these tips.

Remember calcium: A study from the National Institutes of Health found that women who got 1,300 milligrams of calcium per day lowered their risk for colon cancer by 28%. Dairy products (including yogurt and cheese) and calcium-fortified orange juice are good sources. Ease up on alcohol: A study from the United Kingdom revealed that just one drink a day (wine, beer, or liquor) increases your risk of getting breast cancer by 12%, and the risk rises with every additional drink. Slash the fat: Researchers at Purdue University say a high-fat diet might make cancer spread. An easy way to lower your fat intake: Use cooking sprays instead of oils when preparing food (you end up using less).