Taste Test: 7 Healthy Ice Creams and Frozen Desserts

Edys Slow Churned Strawberry Ice Cream

($5.50 per 1.75 quarts)

The berry flavor here is nice and fresh, and strawberry preserves are swirled throughout. At just 110 calories and 3 grams of fat for a half cup, this ones a very good deal.

Grade: A+

($5.29 per 1.75 quarts)Breyers light ice cream isnt as thick or creamy as their regular stuff, but we loved the fluffy texture, especially for only 120 calories and 4 grams of fat per half cup.

Grade: A



($3.69 per pint)This is a more decadent light ice cream, with 190 calories and 5 grams of fat per half cup. The chocolate is really rich too. Its a must-have for PMS.

Grade: B+



($3.69 per pint)Of all of the fro-yo varieties we tried, this ones the best. We loved the light texture and caramel swirls. One small problem: Its not superlight on calories190 per half cupbut it has only 2.5 grams of fat.

Grade: B



(Visit the Paciugo website for store locations; cups start at $2.99)Salt intensifies flavor, and this delighful gelato is no exception. It tastes absolutely sinfuland it nearly is at 160 calories and 4.5 grams of fat for less than a half cup.

Grade: A



(Available at select grocery stores, $4.99 for a pint)

We love this dense, flavorful sorbet. It packs in a punch of açai berry (which is a little bit like a blueberry and blackberry), and offers you 20% of your daily vitamin C needs at only 120 calories and 2 grams of fat per half cup.

Grade: A



(Visit PJ Madison's website for distributors; $3.99 to $4.69 for a pint)

This gelato-style ice cream definitely is a splurge, but if you're going to go for it, why not pick something organic? This creamy cinnamon ice cream is USDA-certified organic, and the rich texture is completely satisfying. But at 190 calories and 11 grams of fat per half cup, make sure you don't overindulge.

Grade: A