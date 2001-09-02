Save 3,000 Calories This Month, 100 Calories at a Time

Supersimple calorie slashers
- Top 1 cup of apple slices, instead of eight crackers, with cheese. Save 100 calories.
- Choose a fresh spring roll instead of a fried egg roll. Save 100 calories.
- Eat chocolate sorbet instead of chocolate ice cream. Save 140 calories per half cup.
- Skip the crust on apple pie. Save 100 calories.
- Swap pepperoni on your pizza for veggies such as fresh broccoli and peppers. Save 100 calories per two slices.
- Choose steamed shrimp over fried. Save 122 calories per 3 ounces
- Use a six-inch flour tortilla instead of a 10-inch one on your next burrito. Save 120 calories.
- Skip the tortilla altogether and put your filling on lettuce. Save 220 calories.
- Eat a whole-wheat English muffin at breakfast instead of a bagel. Save 150 calories.
- Top pancakes with 1/4 cup applesauce sprinkled with cinnamon instead of syrup. Save 180 calories.
- Top ice cream with 1/2 cup fresh berries instead of 2 tablespoons of strawberry syrup. Save 168 calories.
- Leave 10 French fries on your plate. Save 100 calories.
- Split that Krispy Kreme doughnut with a friend. Save 100 calories.
No-sweat calorie burners
Based on a 150-pound woman
- Embrace your inner schoolgirl by jumping rope for 10 minutes. Burn 100 calories.
- Tend your garden for 25 minutes. Burn 103 calories.
- Schedule a 20-minute walk date with a buddy. Burn 102 calories.
- Crank up the tunes and shake your groove thing for 20 minutes. Burn 100 calories.
- Give your partner a 22-minute massage. Burn 103 calories.
- Do your nails or knit while watching your favorite hourlong TV show. Burn 102 calories.
- Spend 60 minutes typing emails to your friends. Burn 100 calories.
- Write a letter to a friend by hand for 50 minutes. Burn 100 calories.
- Push around a grocery cart for 40 minutes. Burn 103 calories.
- Shoot pool or play darts for 35 minutes. Burn 100 calories.
- Play fetch with your dog for 35 minutes. Burn 100 calories.
- Do a little housecleaning. Burn 107 calories.
- Play a 35-minute round of putt-putt golf. Burn 180 calories.