Super Oatmeal, the Powerful Fat Fighter

You already know a good breakfast helps keep you from overeating the rest of the day. But research shows oatmeal's better at that than other breakfast foodsit's about twice as filling as muesli or white bread. Oatmeal's also rich in soluble fiber, and, paired with a low-fat diet, boosting your fiber can block your body from absorbing fat, helping you getand staytrim.

The best news? Whether you spend 30 minutes making the old-school kind or 30 seconds on the instant, you'll still get all the heart-healthy benefits of whole grains. But beware: As the prep time goes down, calories, sugar, and sodium go up. Check out how the choices compare.

Sprinkle it on: make your bowl even better with these healthy toppers

 Brown sugar. Natural sweetness without many calories; 2 teaspoons has 23 calories, 0 g fat, 6 g sugar, 0 g fiber.

 Blueberries. Fresh or frozen, an antioxidant and fiber boost; 1/2 cup has 42 calories, 0 g fat, 7 g sugar, 2 g fiber.

 Cranberries (dried, sweetened). Bladder-infection protection and healthy gums; 1/4 cup has 92 calories, 0 g fat, 20 g sugar, 2 g fiber.

 Chopped almonds. Extra calcium and crunch; 1/4 cup has 164 calories, 14 g fat (sat 1 g, mono 9 g, poly 3.5 g), 1 g sugar, 3 g fiber, 70 mg calcium.

 Ground flax seeds. Heart-healthy omega-3s; 1 tablespoon has 37 calories, 3 g fat (sat 0 g, mono 0.5 g, poly 2 g), 0 g sugar, 2 g fiber.

 Raisins. Satisfying chewiness and an antioxidant boost; 1/4 cup has 123 calories, 0 g fat, 24 g sugar, 1.5 g fiber.

Find your own grab-and-go oatmeal bar recipe here. You'll save nearly 70 calories over the store-bought kind.