Vitamins and Superfoods That Boost Immunity

While the experts agree there's no magic pill to stave off the insidious cold and flu, a growing body of research suggests that some of the strongest weapons in your arsenal could be as near as your kitchen or medicine cabinet. This guide brings together the latest research and expert advice.

Trying to avoid colds and flu? From oysters to sweet potatoes, these 20 immunity-boosting foods can help.There's an ever-expanding assortment of products in the supplement aisle—and growing evidence that some of them really do work.Can chicken soup really fight a cold? Maybe! Research suggests that serving yourself a steaming bowl of soup may actually help. These seven flavor-packed chicken soup recipes can still help you get back on your feet fast.No matter where you go in life, somebodys sneezing, and possibly spreading colds, the flu, or other infections. Avoiding germy people is your best defense, but boosting your immunity is just as important for preventing colds, flus, and infections.Beyond its pure enjoyment, tea is packed with health perks. The heart-health and cancer-preventive benefits of black and green teas are well-publicized. And more research is under way; some studies suggest tea may also increase bone-mineral density, boost immunity, fight cavities, combat diabetes, and reduce body fat.