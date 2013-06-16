Skinny Sweets: Chocolate Bread Pudding With Caramel Sauce

“I make bread pudding over the holidays when my friends and I get together. They always look forward to it, but since were all diet-conscious now, I want to make sure that we reach our New Years goals.” Christina Goldschmidt of New York

Nutritional Comparison:

Before: Calories 1,066 (52% from fat); fat 63 g

After: Calories 343 (26% from fat); fat 10 g

You save: 723 calories & 53 grams of fat

Prep: 40 minutes

Cook: 65 minutes

Makes 16 servings

Ingredients:

Bread pudding:

Cooking spray

8 cups (1-inch) cubed challah or other egg bread (about 12 ounces)

3 large eggs

1/3 cup sugar

1 (14-ounce) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 tablespoons bourbon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup 2% reduced-fat milk

1/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips

2 ounces premium white chocolate, chopped

3 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

Sauce:

1 1/2 cups sugar

2/3 cup water

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup (2 ounces) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese

2 tablespoons 2% reduced-fat milk

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Coat an 11- x 7-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside. Place bread in a large bowl; set aside.

3. Whisk eggs in a large bowl until foamy and slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Add sugar, and whisk until combined, about 2 minutes.

4. Add sweetened condensed milk and next 4 ingredients, whisking until thick. Stir in all chocolates. Pour egg mixture over bread, making sure its evenly saturated. Let stand 30 minutes. Spoon bread mixture into pan. Bake 40 minutes or until golden brown and puffy. Let stand 15 minutes.

5. While the pudding bakes, make sauce. Combine sugar and water in a small heavy saucepan over medium-high heat; cook, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves.

6. Continue cooking, without stirring, 15 minutes or until golden. Remove from heat. Combine butter and cream cheese in a heatproof bowl. Carefully pour sugar mixture over butter mixture, stirring constantly with a whisk (mixture will be hot and bubbly). Cool slightly; stir in 2 tablespoons milk. Pour sauce over pudding just before serving. (Serving size: 1 square bread pudding and 2 teaspoons sauce)

Nutrition:

Calories 343 (26% from fat); Fat 10g (sat 5g, mono 1.5g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 85mg; Protein 7g; Carbohydrate 57g; Sugars 47g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 193mg; Calcium 92mg