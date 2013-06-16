Skinny Sweets: Easy Cheesecake Squares

“Since the first time I made these squares, theyve been a family favorite. Theyre so delicious, we can polish off an entire batch in no timeand those calories add up! Id feel much better about serving a lighter version to my family and friends.” Elizabeth Hall of Durham, N.C.

Nutritional Comparison:

Before: Calories 117 (56% from fat); fat 7 g

After: Calories 97 (48% from fat); fat 5 g

You save: 20 calories & 2 grams of fat

Prep: 25 minutes

Cook: 25 minutes

Chill: 1 hour

Makes 36 squares

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

2 (8-ounce) blocks 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup sugar

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 (8-ounce) cans reduced-fat refrigerated crescent dinner roll dough, divided

1 large egg white

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Chill the bottom layer of dough to help the cream cheese spread more easily.

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.

3. Combine cream cheese and next 3 ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well.

4. Unroll 1 can of dough, and press into bottom of pan. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the dough.

5. Whisk egg white in a small bowl. Unroll second can of dough, and place over cream cheese mixture. Brush top of pastry with egg white.

6. Combine sugar and cinnamon, and sprinkle over pastry. Bake 25 minutes, or until pastry is golden and puffed.

7. Chill in refrigerator 1 hour, or until cool; cut into squares. Store up to 3 days in fridge. (Serving size: 1 square)

Nutrition:

Calories 97 (48% from fat); Fat 5g (sat 2g, mono 1g, poly 0g); Cholesterol 15mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 10g; Sugars 6g; Fiber 0g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 156mg; Calcium 11mg