Skinny Sweets: Kiss Cookies

“Every Christmas season, I turn out at least six batches of Kiss Cookies. They taste sinful and look fantastic on a holiday buffet. But with each batch I make, theres always a cookie casualty or two I end up eating. A lighter version of the recipe would be one small step toward minimizing my holiday calorie guilt.” Angie White of Shreveport, La.
Nutritional Comparison:
Before: Calories 141 (37% from fat); fat 6 g
After: Calories 109 (30% from fat); fat 4 g
You save: 32 calories & 2 grams of fat
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 9 minutes
Makes 40 cookies
Ingredients:
One 14-ounce can fat-free sweetened condensed milk
3/4 cup reduced-fat creamy peanut butter
2 cups low-fat baking mix, such as reduced-fat Bisquick
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Cooking spray
1/3 cup sugar
40 milk chocolate kisses
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°.
2. Combine the milk and peanut butter in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer at high speed until creamy. Stir in the baking mix and vanilla. Combine.
3. Coat hands lightly with cooking spray, and shape dough into 40 ping-pong-size balls and roll in sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart on nonstick baking sheets.
4. Bake cookies 9 minutes per batch or until lightly browned. Place 1 chocolate kiss in the center of each cookie. Cool on pan 3 minutes; remove cookies from pan. Cool completely on wire racks. (Serving size: 1 cookie)
Nutrition:
Calories 109 (30% from fat); Fat 4g (sat 1g, mono 1g, poly 1g); Cholesterol 2mg; Protein 3g; Carbohydrate 17g; Sugars 9g; Fiber 1g; Iron 0mg; Sodium 113mg; Calcium 42mg