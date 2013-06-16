Skinny Sweets: Rum Cake

“I have been making this cake for more than 25 years. Its a favorite of all my friends and my entire family. Recently several of my relatives developed heart problems, and I was concerned with the high fat and cholesterol in this recipe. My family will be so pleased to know that we wont be losing one of our traditions.” Pam Mansfield of Great River, N.Y.

Nutritional Comparison:

Before: Calories 629 (54% from fat); fat 38 g

After: Calories 300 (42% from fat); fat 14 g

You save: 329 calories & 24 grams of fat

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 1 hour

Makes 16 servings

Ingredients:

Cake:

Cooking spray

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2/3 cup chopped pecans

1 (18.25-ounce) package yellow cake mix

1 (3.4-ounce) package vanilla instant pudding mix

1 cup egg substitute

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup dark rum

Glaze:

2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup sugar

3 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons dark rum

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 325°.

2.Coat a 10-inch tube or a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle with flour; shake out excess. Sprinkle chopped pecans over bottom of pan.

3. Combine cake mix and next 5 ingredients (through rum), mixing well, according to package directions. Pour batter over nuts. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely.

4. While the cake bakes, make glaze. Melt butter in saucepan. Stir in the sugar and water. Boil 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Let cool 1 minute. Stir in rum.

5. Invert cake onto a plate. Pierce top of cake in several places. Brush glaze evenly over top and sides, so cake absorbs glaze. (Serving size: 1/16 of cake)

Nutrition:

Calories 300 (42% from fat); Fat 14g (sat 3g, mono 6g, poly 5g); Cholesterol 6mg; Protein 4g; Carbohydrate 36g; Sugars 24g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 321mg; Calcium 56mg