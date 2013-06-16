Skinny Sweets: Rum Cake

“I have been making this cake for more than 25 years. Its a favorite of all my friends and my entire family. Recently several of my relatives developed heart problems, and I was concerned with the high fat and cholesterol in this recipe. My family will be so pleased to know that we wont be losing one of our traditions.” Pam Mansfield of Great River, N.Y.
Nutritional Comparison:
Before: Calories 629 (54% from fat); fat 38 g
After: Calories 300 (42% from fat); fat 14 g
You save: 329 calories & 24 grams of fat
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 1 hour
Makes 16 servings
Ingredients:
Cake:
Cooking spray
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2/3 cup chopped pecans
1 (18.25-ounce) package yellow cake mix
1 (3.4-ounce) package vanilla instant pudding mix
1 cup egg substitute
1/2 cup water
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup dark rum
Glaze:
2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/3 cup sugar
3 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons dark rum
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 325°.
2.Coat a 10-inch tube or a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle with flour; shake out excess. Sprinkle chopped pecans over bottom of pan.
3. Combine cake mix and next 5 ingredients (through rum), mixing well, according to package directions. Pour batter over nuts. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely.
4. While the cake bakes, make glaze. Melt butter in saucepan. Stir in the sugar and water. Boil 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Let cool 1 minute. Stir in rum.
5. Invert cake onto a plate. Pierce top of cake in several places. Brush glaze evenly over top and sides, so cake absorbs glaze. (Serving size: 1/16 of cake)
Nutrition:
Calories 300 (42% from fat); Fat 14g (sat 3g, mono 6g, poly 5g); Cholesterol 6mg; Protein 4g; Carbohydrate 36g; Sugars 24g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 321mg; Calcium 56mg