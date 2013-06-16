Skinny Sweets: Carrot Cake

“This carrot cake recipe is very special to me because my Grammi Vi gave it to me almost 30 years ago. Ive never had anyone who tasted it not like it. Every time I bake it, I cant help but think of my dear Grammi Vi; I know she wouldve been thrilled to see this recipe lightened and passed on.” Debbie English of Descanso, Calif.

Nutritional Comparison:

Before: Calories 561 (49% from fat); Fat 32g

After: Calories 270 (31% from fat); Fat 9g

You save: 291 calories and 6 grams of saturated fat

Ingredients:

Cake:

Cooking spray

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/3 cups sugar

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2/3 cup plain fat-free yogurt

5 ounces egg substitute

2 cups shredded carrot

1/4 cup finely chopped walnuts

1 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple in juice, undrained

Frosting:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 (8-ounce) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife.

3. Combine flour and next 4 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Whisk together sugar, oil, yogurt, and egg substitute in a large bowl. Add to dry ingredients, mixing well. Fold in carrot, nuts, and pineapple.

4. Spoon batter into pan. Bake 45 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake completely in pan on a wire rack.

5. While cake is baking, make the frosting. Place butter and cream cheese in a bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually add vanilla and powdered sugar; beat until smooth. Spread icing on top of cooled cake. (Serving size: 1/12 of cake)

Nutrition:

Calories 270 (31% from fat); Fat 9g (sat 3g, mono 3g, poly 3g); Cholesterol 9mg; Protein 4g; Carbohydrate 43g; Sugars 31g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 303mg; Calcium 73mg